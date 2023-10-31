DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Halloween Party

El Sol
Tue, 31 Oct, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
From €16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Gran fiesta de disfraces de Halloween en ''El Sol Club''

Tu alma levitará al ritmo de la música de los queridos monstruitos: El Cuerpo del Disco, Dj Adolf y Fer Xplosion que aniquilarán la pista de la muerte a través diferentes estilos musicales: Disco, e Read more

Organizado por El Sol.

Lineup

El cuerpo del Disco, DJ Adolf, Fer Xplosion

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

