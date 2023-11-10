Top track

Angel Du$t, Candy, Bib, 9 Million, & Popstar

Underground Music Venue - Event Space
Fri, 10 Nov, 6:00 pm
$29.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Angel Du$t is an American rock supergroup formed in Baltimore, Maryland in 2013, made up of members of Turnstile and Trapped Under Ice.

Candy – The band that holds it all in to best let it all out.

Bib - Love, peace, poetry and hardcore from Omaha to the...

This is a 15+ event
Presented by Underground Music Venue.

Lineup

9 Million, Bib, Candy and 1 more

Venue

Underground Music Venue - Event Space

408 3rd Ave N, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

