Top track

John Francis Flynn - My Son Tim

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

John Francis Flynn

Concorde 2
Tue, 30 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

John Francis Flynn - My Son Tim
Got a code?

About

John Francis Flynn will release a new album "Look Over the Wall, See the Sky" on Nov.10th, following on from his critically acclaimed debut album and accompanying live performances. "Look Over the Wall, See the Sky" picks up where "I Would Not Live Always" Read more

Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.

Lineup

John Francis Flynn

Venue

Concorde 2

Madeira Shelter Hall, Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1EN
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.