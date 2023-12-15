Top track

Luke LeBlanc Album Release Show w/ Thomas Sticha

Icehouse
Fri, 15 Dec, 6:00 pm
From $16.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

6PM DOORS // 8PM SHOWTIME // $18 ADVANCE (+ fees) // $22 AT THE DOOR

With Places, his fifth studio album to be released October 27 as his debut recording for Minneapolis-based Real Phonic Records, Luke LeBlanc crafts a thoroughly thematic collection of 10 Read more

Lineup

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

