Lacrima

DUMBO / TEMPORANEA
Sat, 30 Sept, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€11.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Vi aspettiamo perché sarà l’ultimo LACRIMA enorme prima che si evolva col bulbo biondo e diventi LACRIMA BRENSO.

Questa è la tua ultima occasione per vedere Lacrima al DumBO IN TEMPORANEA.

DUMBO / TEMPORANEA

Via Camillo Casarini 19, 40131 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

