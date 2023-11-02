Top track

Ballin' Jacks - Life's a Gas Leak

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ballin' Jacks + Granfergo + Birds Flying Backwards

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Thu, 2 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ballin' Jacks - Life's a Gas Leak
Got a code?

About

Ballin’ Jacks are a London based Prog/Soul sextet formed in 2021, their live debut was at Latitude Festival that Summer. They have been building up a following with their energetic live shows around the capital, including, most recently, packed shows at Mo...

Presented by Speed of Sound
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ballin' Jacks, Granfergo, Birds Flying Backwards

Venue

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.