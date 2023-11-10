DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Airswimming

The Courtyard Theatre
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:30 pm
TheatreLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A funny moving play based on the true story of two very different women who are left to languish in a hospital for the "criminally insane". Through role-plat, games and Doris day they gradually find each other and a lifelong friendship.

This is an 15+ eve...

Presented by Westacre Touring Theatre Company

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Doors open6:30 pm

