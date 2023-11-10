DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A funny moving play based on the true story of two very different women who are left to languish in a hospital for the "criminally insane". Through role-plat, games and Doris day they gradually find each other and a lifelong friendship.
This is an 15+ eve...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.