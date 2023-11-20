DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BB Wisely, Cuddle Magic

The Sultan Room
Mon, 20 Nov, 7:00 pm
New York
$20.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A rare appearance by Brooklyn acoustic avant-pop darlings, Cuddle Magic. This supergroup has been making music together since the early 2000s and their members have gone on to spread their wings and fly in many musical directions. They'll be cuddling back...

Presented by The Sultan Room.

Cuddle Magic, BB Wisely

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

