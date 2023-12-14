DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Big Something w/ Higher Education

The 8x10
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$26.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Hailing from the North Carolina countryside, or “The Middle of Nowhere,” as it is lovinglydubbed on their debut album, the 6-headed musical monster known as 'Big Something has steadily become one of the most unique and exciting rock bands to emerge fromthe...

Presented by The 8x10.

Lineup

Big Something

Venue

The 8x10

10 E Cross St, Baltimore, Maryland 21230, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.