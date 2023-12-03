DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

1001 Presents IVES

Café 1001
Sun, 3 Dec, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Joining us for a very special Sunday session, we're delighted to welcome IVES to our booth for an exclusive four and a half hour vinyl led set. IVES are a DJ led brand and community; expect a whimsical journey throughout Downtempo, Balearia, House and Disc Read more

Presented by Cafe 1001

Venue

Café 1001

91 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL
Doors open6:00 pm
200 capacity

