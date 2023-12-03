DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Joining us for a very special Sunday session, we're delighted to welcome IVES to our booth for an exclusive four and a half hour vinyl led set. IVES are a DJ led brand and community; expect a whimsical journey throughout Downtempo, Balearia, House and Disc
