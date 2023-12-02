Top track

ellen o: sparrows + doves re-release with: Lichen Bouboushian, Cory Bracken, Catherine Brookman, Starr Busby, Erica Eso, Matthew Gantt, Amirtha Kidambi, Angela Morris, Esther Neff + Thee Reps

Public Records
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:00 pm
$23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

An evening to celebrate the life and work of ellen o (aka Ellen O'Meara), on the occasion of Gold Bolus Recording's vinyl rerelease of her seminal 2014 album sparrows and doves. The album offers an initial glimpse into ellen's dreamy synth-pop world and ca Read more

Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

Cory Bracken, Thee Reps, Angela Morris and 4 more

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

