Lots of Practice: GRRL, Mapamota, mad gavs, Joey G

Heartbeat
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

James Mapley-Brittle, better known as GRRL, is that rare young artist who comes to the electronic music craft with a highly sharpened aesthetic and a rich inner life to draw from. Honing their skills as an in-demand local DJ in Durham, North Carolina and v Read more

Presented by Lots of Practice & Heartbeat.

Lineup

GRRL, MAD GAVS, Joey G

Venue

Heartbeat

1325 Palmetto Street, Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

