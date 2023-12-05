DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A GOTH XMAS - Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of THE HUNGER

Zebulon
Tue, 5 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ann Magnuson presents A GOTH XMAS - Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of THE HUNGER

Ann Magnuson presents A GOTH XMAS - Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of THE HUNGER featuring songs by BONGWATER! BOWIE! BAUHAUS! Plus: Ann's personal stories about being th

Presented by Zebulon.

Lineup

Ann Magnuson

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

