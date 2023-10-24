DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sounds Great! Comedy Show

Our Wicked Lady
Tue, 24 Oct, 8:00 pm
ComedyNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

On October 24th at 8pm, Sounds Great is the night you’ve been waiting for all month. Join Nora and special guest hosts as they run through all the moments that have prompted them to say “sounds great” both genuinely and sarcastically. Sounds Great provides Read more

Presented by Our Wicked Lady.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Our Wicked Lady

153 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

