Top track

Girl

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

New Years Eve House Party Ball ft. Shipwrek

Webster Hall
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
DJNew York
$116.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Girl
Got a code?

About

Project 91 invites you to welcome 2024 at our New Year's Eve House Party Ball on Sunday, December 31st.

This year, we are hosting at the iconic Webster Hall in Manhattan's East Village. The House Party Ball will feature a 4-hour premium open bar from 9pm Read more

Presented by Project 91.

Lineup

Shipwrek, KC Lights, Win and Woo

Venue

Webster Hall

125 E 11th St, New York, NY 10003, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.