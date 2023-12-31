DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Project 91 invites you to welcome 2024 at our New Year's Eve House Party Ball on Sunday, December 31st.
This year, we are hosting at the iconic Webster Hall in Manhattan's East Village. The House Party Ball will feature a 4-hour premium open bar from 9pm
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.