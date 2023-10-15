DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sunday Special Comedy with Jamali Maddix

Up The Creek
Sun, 15 Oct, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join an outstanding line-up of comedy with Sunday Special at Up The Creek - Voted the UK's No.1 comedy night by the Guardian.

Taskmaster and Viceland star JAMALI MADDIX drops in to headline alongaside a senational line-up. Jamali’s completely unique voice Read more

Presented by Sunday Special.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

JAMALI MADDIX

Venue

Up The Creek

302 Creek Rd, Greenwich, London SE10 9SW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

