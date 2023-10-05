DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Funclab Records @ Milano È Viva

Piazza Leonardo Da Vinci
Thu, 5 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
Free
Funclab Records presents Rookley Live and Ayce Bio DJ Set at Milano È Viva, in the incredible Piazza Leonardo Da Vinci in Milan.

Inspired by the British-German club scene and sound design, Rookley incorporates moody atmospheres often made of

Presentato da Overdub Srls.

Piazza Leonardo Da Vinci

Piazza Leonardo Da Vinci, 20133 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open9:00 pm

