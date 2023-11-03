Top track

KickBoy + Jar of Blind Flies + DAAY

The Old Blue Last
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

KickBoy are a South London milk-punk band who play music that goes beep-boop skrrrt doof doof doof hnngyeaahhh weeeooo "yeehaw"

Forming in Bristol under dubious circumstances, the original lineup of 3 released a single back in 2021. It did fine.

Presented by KickBoy.
Lineup

Kickboy, Jar of Blind Flies, DAAY

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

