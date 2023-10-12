DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Non Binary Girlfriend, Shiro and Blue Wisteria!

The Goldfish
Thu, 12 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Non Binary Girlfriend (on tour from PDX) live at the Goldfish! With support from Shiro and Blue Wisteria!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by The Goldfish.

The Goldfish

5043 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

