DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AFROBRUNCH 1ST ANNIVERSARY

CDLC Barcelona | Carpe Diem Lounge Club
Sun, 8 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€22.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

☀️ AFROBRUNCH 1st ANNIVERSARY 💫

FAMILIA 🥰

YA ESTAMOS CASI CUMPLIENDO

1 VUELTA COMPLETA A NUESTRO MARAVILLOSO SOL ☀️ QUE TANTO NOS HA ILUMINADO CADA DOMINGO EN CADA AFROBRUNCH 🥹

1 AÑO YA DESDE QUE EMPEZASTEIS A MOSTRARNOS TODO VUESTRO AMOR POR LA CUL Read more

Organizado por AFROBRUNCH SPAIN

Venue

CDLC Barcelona | Carpe Diem Lounge Club

Passeig Marítim De La Barceloneta 32, 08003 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

