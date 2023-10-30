Top track

Dragnificent Halloween Quiz!

Next Door Records
Mon, 30 Oct, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

It’s that ooky spooky time of year! Come and celebrate at Next Door Records with the Dragnificent Halloween Quiz! From Harry Potter and Psycho to Witches and Warlocks, brush up on all things Halloween for this spooktastic Quiz hosted by Barbara and Nikki. Read more

Presented by Next Door Records.

Next Door Records

304 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

