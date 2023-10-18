DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jamie Perrett with Tutara Peak and guest live

Signature Brew Haggerston
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Jamie Perrett

- A solo artist and producer based in London, Jamie Perrett has rock ’n’ roll coursing through heart, mind, body and soul. Initially earning his stripes as a guitarist in the original line-up of Peter Doherty’s Babyshambles; Jamie is also n Read more

Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Jamie Perrett, Tutara Peak

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

