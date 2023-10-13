Top track

Kosei - W.A.R. (feat. Brodinski)

JOLAGREEN23 + DEELEE S + NAAB

Point Ephémère
Fri, 13 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€14.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

JOLAGREEN23 + NAAB + DEELEE S

En collaboration avec le Point Éphémère, Artichaut Productions vous donne rendez-vous en cette fin d’année pour un co-plateau réunissant Naab (DJ set), Deelee S et Jolagreen23 le 13 octobre prochain.

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Naab, Jolagreen23

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

