Top track

Ella Vos - Superglue

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ELLA VOS – The Microdose Tour w/ Blond in Car

The Sultan Room
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$22.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ella Vos - Superglue
Got a code?

About

Acclaimed for her dreamy soundscapes and psychedelic anthems, Ella Vos arrived on the scene with her 2017 single “White Noise,” which became an overnight sensation, debuting at #1 on Spotify’s Viral Charts. Her debut album, Words I Never Said, shortly foll...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.

Lineup

Blond in Car, Ella Vos

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.