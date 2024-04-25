Top track

Look What You Had

EEVAH

The Waiting Room
Thu, 25 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11

Crosstown Concerts Presents

EEVAH

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Doors open7:00 pm
120 capacity

