Word Up! - Dante Ross Remix

C.S. Armstrong, Yoshi T, Lord Sko

Genghis Cohen
Thu, 9 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

C.S. Armstrong

Lord Sko

Yoshi T

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Genghis Cohen.

Lineup

C.S. Armstrong, Yoshi T., Lord Sko

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

