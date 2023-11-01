Top track

Terra Twin - Head Leaking

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Close Encounter Club ft. Terra Twin + Tenderhost

Brixton House
Wed, 1 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Terra Twin - Head Leaking
Got a code?

About

The Close Encounter Club is an intergalactic live music venue orbiting planet Earth. After recent appearances at The Great Escape and SXSW Online, as well as Latitude 2021, The Club is back hosting live events in London. Recently heralded by NME as one of Read more

Presented by TEA Films.

Lineup

Terra Twin, Tenderhost

Venue

Brixton House

385 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8GL, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.