DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Close Encounter Club is an intergalactic live music venue orbiting planet Earth. After recent appearances at The Great Escape and SXSW Online, as well as Latitude 2021, The Club is back hosting live events in London. Recently heralded by NME as one of
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.