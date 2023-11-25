Top track

Transmission

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chthonic II _ Saturday Night

Ormside Projects
Sat, 25 Nov, 11:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Transmission
Got a code?

About

IKLECTIK presents,

Chthonic II _ Festival 2023

Saturday 26 November 2023 | Doors: 11:30pm - Start: 11:45pm

Tickets: 1st release: £16 / £22 otd

Festival Pass: 1st release: £38 https://link.dice.fm/G8c381cdd63f

CHTHONIC II dives into the darker side of Read more

Presented by IKLECTIK.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Kiik Amor, Pharmakon, Proteus and 1 more

Venue

Ormside Projects

32 Ormside St, London SE15 1TR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.