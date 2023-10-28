DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

B&L Haunted House Frenzy

The Vermont Hollywood
Sat, 28 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
Selling fast
From $27.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

B&L presents Haunted House Frenzy, a spooky Halloween party dedicated to dark and energetic house music.

Featuring:

  • Secret lineup.
  • Special costume contest with a cash prize.
  • Spooky haunted decor and production.
  • Halloween themed photo booth.
Presented by Brownies and Lemonade.

Venue

The Vermont Hollywood

1020 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

