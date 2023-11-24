DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
IKLECTIK presents,
CHTHONIC II _ Festival 2023
Friday 24th + Saturday 25th Evening + Saturday 25th Late Night
FESTIVAL PASS: 1st release: £38 / 2nd release: £44
CHTHONIC II dives into the darker side of sound and performance whilst fostering an altern
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.