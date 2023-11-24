Top track

Chthonic II _ Full Pass

IKLECTIK
24 Nov - 26 Nov
GigsLondon
£38

About

IKLECTIK presents,

CHTHONIC II _ Festival 2023

Friday 24th + Saturday 25th Evening + Saturday 25th Late Night

FESTIVAL PASS: 1st release: £38 / 2nd release: £44

Presented by IKLECTIK.
Lineup

8
Joseph Morgan Schofield, Ash McNaughton, Marcel Sparmann and 8 more

Venue

IKLECTIK

20 Carlisle Lane, Old Paradise Yard, London, SE1 7LG
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

