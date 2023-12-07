DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Do Not Sit By The Pool : Art Basel Edition

SLS Hotel Pool
Thu, 7 Dec, 3:00 pm
GigsMiami
From $36.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

◢ Thursday, December 7th, Do Not Sit On The Furniture presents:

☆ DO NOT SIT BY THE POOL ☆

AT HYDE BEACH AT SLS

ART BASEL EDITION

Musical Magicians:

☆ KORA

☆ MAHMUT ORHAN

☆ MONKEY SAFARI

☆ MADOTA

☆ KIKE R Read more

Presented by Do Not Sit On The Furniture.

Lineup

1
Monkey Safari, Mahmut Orhan, Kora and 1 more

Venue

SLS Hotel Pool

1701 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida 33139, United States
Doors open3:00 pm

