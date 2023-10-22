Top track

Alia Lowers - Gold

Pink Knight Productions: Sunday Sessions

CLF Art Lounge
Sun, 22 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pink Knight Productions presents: Sunday Sessions debut featuring South Londons top emerging jazz/soul acts. This time we're bringing:

Luiza Minghella and a quartet of old friends bring you original songs and sing-along classics reimagined as modern jazz Read more

Presented by Pink Knight Productions
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

LDL , ceryseliza

Venue

CLF Art Lounge

4a Station Way, London SE15 4RX
Doors open8:30 pm

