TDJ with Neggy Gemmy, CFCF, and Zorza in Los Angeles

Secret location DTLA
Sat, 9 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

Minty Boi Presents:

TDJ with Neggy Gemmy, CFCF, and Zorza

December 9th 2023

At a secret location in DTLA - address will be sent to ticket holds day of show

21+ / 10pm

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Minty Boi.

Lineup

TDJ, Neggy Gemmy, CFCF

Venue

Secret location DTLA

Los Angeles, California 90033, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

