couleur menthe à l'eau

Isaac Delusion

Lafayette
Sat, 18 May 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£18.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kilimanjaro Presents
Isaac Delusion

This is a 16+ event.

Presented by Kili Presents.

Lineup

Isaac Delusion

Venue

Lafayette

11 Goods Way, Kings Cross, London N1C 4PW, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

