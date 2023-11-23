DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
"Following the success of their debut singles, including a #1 on the UK Vinyl Single Charts for 'Fairground' back in May, London based dream pop duo deary return for a special headline show St Pancras Old Church on 23rd November, presented by Bird on the W...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.