Kölsch - 1983

Kölsch, Jeremy Olander

Sound Nightclub
Sat, 25 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$50.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

For table reservations please contact: reservations@soundnightclub.com

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sound.

Sound Nightclub

1642 N Las Palmas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
600 capacity

