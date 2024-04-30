Top track

The Paper Kites

New Century
Tue, 30 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
From £23.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kilimanjaro presents The Paper Kites

Melbourne indie folk five-piece The Paper Kites have won over tens of thousands of fans worldwide since their debut EPs -- Young North and Woodland, the latter featuring Gold-certified track "Bloom." Having toured...

Lineup

The Paper Kites

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity

