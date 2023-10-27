Top track

James Hype & Tita Lau - B2B

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tita Lau

MUSICA NYC
Fri, 27 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$52.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

James Hype & Tita Lau - B2B
Got a code?

About

Join us as Tita Lau takes over MUSICA, Manhattan's greatest nightlife institution showcasing all encompassing sound, lighting, visuals, and more for an evening of incredible house heavy selection.

For table reservations, contact: reservations@musicanewyor...

Presented by Trust Us Events

Lineup

Tita Lau

Venue

MUSICA NYC

637 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.