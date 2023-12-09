Top track

Step Down

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sick of it All, Subzero, MAAFA, Ache,

The Meadows
Sat, 9 Dec, 2:00 pm
GigsNew York
$32.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Step Down
Got a code?

About

Sick of it All, Subzero, MAAFA, Ache, None Above All

A Benefit for the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
Women of the Pit and Flora from MAAFA
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

2
Sick Of It All, Subzero, MAAFA and 2 more

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.