DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Les Biches with Seven Saturdays & Love Songs Divine

Gold-Diggers
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A ringing guitar motif announces The Mysteries, the first full-length album by the LA-based band Les Biches. As the rest of the instrumentation rises and falls against these bell-like notes, it becomes apparent that this is something tangible, something th...

Presented by Gold-Diggers.

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.