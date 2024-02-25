Top track

Skyline Festival 2024 - Sunday

Grand Park
Sun, 25 Feb, 3:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $129.99

About

Catch LA's biggest house & techno event this February

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Factory 93 x Day Trip.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

9
Carl Cox, Vintage Culture, LP Giobbi and 9 more

Venue

Grand Park

200 N Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

