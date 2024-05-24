DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Katie Price Show

The Clapham Grand
Fri, 24 May, 7:00 pm
PodcastLondon
From £29.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Pricey's back! And this time for a six-venue tour! After the sell-out night in Manchester last year - Katie Price and her little sister Sophie bring their hit podcast 'The Katie Price Show' - to the stage once again! But this time - expect more chaos,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Katie Price

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
1250 capacity

