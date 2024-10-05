DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Teletech Liverpool: AZYR

Blackstone Street Warehouse
Sat, 5 Oct, 2:00 pm
DJLiverpool
About

Final tickets NOW ON SALE for AZYR's return to Liverpool with support from Alex Farell, Leaha + more

Last entry 4.30pm

All customers must provide valid photographic ID regardless of entry

Strictly 18+

No glass - No Liquids - No Sportbottoms

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Chibuku & ENRG.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Azyr

Venue

Blackstone Street Warehouse

10 Blackstone Street, L5 9TY, Liverpool, Merseyside, England, United Kingdom
Doors open2:00 pm

