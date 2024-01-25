DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pop up show with Bunt at Astor Place Barbershop.
RSVP does not guarantee entry. Please arrive early. Doors open at 8pm. Event ends at 10pm. This event is all ages. Please DM @project91events with any questions.
