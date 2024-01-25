DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Project 91 Presents: BUNT'S Barbershop (Free RSVP)

Astor Place Hairstylists
Thu, 25 Jan, 8:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Pop up show with Bunt at Astor Place Barbershop.

RSVP does not guarantee entry. Please arrive early. Doors open at 8pm. Event ends at 10pm. This event is all ages. Please DM @project91events with any questions.

All Ages Event
Presented by Project 91.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

BUNT.

Venue

Astor Place Hairstylists

2 Astor Pl, New York, NY 10003, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

