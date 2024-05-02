Top track

Jim Lockey and the Solemn Sun - Medicine

Jim Lockey and the Solemn Sun

The Old Blue Last
Thu, 2 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
About

Jim Lockey & The Solemn Sun return to London following the release of their 3rd album 'Colour' on Xtra Mile Recordings.

Focused on prominent occurrences in Lockey’s life after ‘Death’ the album discusses the thoughts and feelings he’s most at war with...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by JL&TSS
Lineup

Jim Lockey and the Solemn Sun

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

