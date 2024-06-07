Top track

Smoothica - Fly or Fall

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Smoothica - EP Releaseshow

Häkken
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Smoothica - Fly or Fall
Got a code?

About

Die Hamburger Band Smoothica taucht Neo-Soul in eine neue Farbe. Sängerin Julia Lucia Braasch, Gitarrist Angelo D’Costa, Pianist Alex Demos und Schlagzeuger Julian Claus kombinieren ihre Liebe für Neo-Soul, Pop, Hip-Hop und Jazz und erzählen von Narben und...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Smoothica

Venue

Häkken

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.