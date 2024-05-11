Top track

Bonobo - Cirrus

Gemini Festival | Preview ft. Bonobo

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE
Sat, 11 May, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Contaminazioni artistiche, dimensioni sonore, ibridazioni di generi.

La seconda edizione di Gemini sta arrivando ✨

11.05.24 | Gemini Preview | DumBO | h22.00

Il biglietto è valido per un solo accesso a DumBO (11/05/24) quindi non puoi rientrare con lo s...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Shape.

Lineup

Bonobo, Godblesscomputers

Venue

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE

Via Camillo Casarini, 19, 40131 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

