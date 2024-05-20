Top track

Point Ephémère
Mon, 20 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€13.44

About Sweeping Promises

Since forming in Austin in 2019, post-punk band Sweeping Promises has been on a mission to bring their pop-leaning lo-fi sound to the world. Formed in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the band uses their "single-mic technique" to create their punk rhythm sections Read more

Event information

Depuis plus d'un demi-siècle, les révolutionnaires de la musique underground s'attaquent aux courants dominants comme à une piñata. Les punks anglais ont craché "NO FUTURE" à des adolescents sans germes. Les new wavers de l'Ohio ont dévo...

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

