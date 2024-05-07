DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Even Odds

Solar Myth
Tue, 7 May, 8:00 pm
$37.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Ars Nova Workshop presents Even Odds, the risk-taking new trio featuring drummer Dan Weiss, saxophonist Miguel Zenón and pianist Matt Mitchell, at Solar Myth on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

This is an 21+ event.
Presented by Ars Nova Workshop
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Even Odds

Solar Myth

1131 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

