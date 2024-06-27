DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Eulogy Presents: Grails
with Nathan Bowles Trio
Thursday, June 27th, 2024
Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801
Doors 7PM || Show 8PM
Grails
Rather than pick up where they left off, Grails take the sky-high riff-based heaviness of their earlier...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.